La Coleccion Resorts Blog | June 07, 2022 4:16 PM ET
Here’s How to Save Big on Your Summer Vacation
Travelers hoping to book a last-minute summer getaway are in luck, as La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana is currently running a promotion offering huge savings.
The resort company is helping visitors kick off their summer by taking a dream 4th of July vacation all while saving up to 60 percent off their trips.
Whether it’s luxury they're after or adventure or even spiritual restoration, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana has a property to fit every vacationer’s needs. The properties are located in some of the Caribbean and Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations.
Guests will also enjoy free airport transfers and a $50 resort credit.
This current promotion is valid on new reservations booked by June 24, 2022.
Whether it’s visiting the popular tourist destination of Cancun or digging deep into local culture, guests will find what they are looking for during a vacation at one of the many La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana hotels.
To learn more, contact a travel advisor or visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com/offers/fourthofjuly.
More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS