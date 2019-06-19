Travelers Staying at Taj Mahal Too Long Are Now Penalized
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 19, 2019
Travelers looking to stay for longer than three hours at the Taj Mahal in India will now have to pay a fine.
According to the Times of India, the historical attraction finally implemented a new set of admission regulations Sunday, including a three-hour time limit for visitors. Tourists who break the rule will be charged an extra amount equivalent to the ticket price at the exit gate.
Admission to the UNESCO World Heritage Site increased to 250 rupees ($3.50) for Indian citizens and 1000 rupees ($13.50) for international tourists. In addition, visitors will be charged an additional 200 rupees ($2.75) to visit the main mausoleum.
Children under the age of 15 will still be admitted free of charge.
The price changes were originally set to go into effect back in April 2018, but concerns about the installation of new gates meant to regulate tourists have caused a backlash. Now, visitors will enter via one of two sets of seven entry gates and exit via two sets of five gates.
Taj Mahal superintending archaeologist Vasant Swarankar said a trial run worked without any issues Saturday, as about 50,000 visitors arrived at the site.
