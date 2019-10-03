TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Long Island Tourism
Just minutes from New York City, Long Island’s 120-mile stretch offers visitors an award-winning wine country, white sand beaches, vibrant downtowns, Great Gatsby-style mansions, an epicurean-driven dining scene, the glamor of The Hamptons and car-free Fire Island.
The destination also has a series of new offerings that give travelers still more reason to visit. In the Nassau town of Greenport, The Menhaden has transformed an 1880s hotel into a sustainable boutique hotel while the 107-room Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk gives Hamptons visitors another accommodations option.
But Long Island is also growing its reputation beyond fun in the sun; along with a family-friendly waterpark, Long Island is also upping the ante on its cultural offerings with a new art museum, vineyard and a new integrative wellness center. Discover Long Island’s President and CEO Kristen Jarnagin details how the destination continues to evolve.
TravelPulse (TP): Is Long Island evolving its travel experiences to include cultural and family-focused offerings or is the destination building upon its existing reputation?
Kristen Jarnagin (KJ): A 2019 “Long Island Perception” study conducted by Longwoods International determined that, while name recognition was high for Long Island, little was known about the destination from a live, work, play perspective.
Long Island is an incredibly rich destination steeped in history ranging from George Washington’s Spy Trail to the Grumman Aerospace engineers to Walt Whitman and beyond. Renowned cultural institutions from the Parrish Art Museum to Cradle of Aviation and more play a key role in making the destination such a unique place to experience.
Long Island is a family-friendly destination offering an array of activities for year-round fun. Dive into learning with educational experiences that teach kids about Long Island’s history, maritime driven past and the importance of the arts.
As an answer to the perception study findings, Discover Long Island launched “BeLONG on Long Island,” a new branding effort that utilizes the appeal of Long Island’s incredible quality of life, and provides an emotional connection to the region, inspiring not only visitors, but also business prospects and residents to find the personalized Long Island experience that best connects them to the destination.
This new branding direction doesn’t focus on places to ‘visit’, but instead taps into a sense of ‘belonging’ that draws us as locals to the place we call home and shares the unique stories that differentiate Long Island from other destinations.
Long Island is probably best known for luxury summer getaways in the Hamptons where visitors enjoy beaches, boating and local vineyards. But what does Long Island offer visitors throughout the year?
Long Island is a year-round destination that speaks to many visitors through its renowned attributes.
Culinary enthusiasts can enjoy some of the best farm-to-table fares from the destination’s bountiful farmlands and surrounding waters. From seaside shacks with a view where you can savor the catch of the day to top-rated restaurants led by renowned chefs—Long Island is a foodie’s paradise.
Adventure seekers can climb to the top of the many storied lighthouses or venture out on a hike through the 300-year-old Sunken Forest, a rare natural formation. World-class golf courses, surfing hot spots and ultimate fishing are just a few of the open-air activities available to visitors.
Rated by Wine Enthusiast as one of the ‘Top 10 Wine Regions’ in the world, Long Island’s beverage scene is booming with over 70 vineyards and breweries that are utilizing locally-grown ingredients to create the perfect sip.
History buffs can travel back in time visiting homes of past presidents, poets, and artists, including President Theodore Roosevelt and Poet Walt Whitman. Our world-class museums and “Great Gatsby” style mansions highlight an era bygone featuring masterpieces by legendary artists.
We are the inspiration behind F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" and AMC's "Turn: George Washington's Spies"; location of "Royal Pains" and "The Affair" and reality series "Fire Island", "Summer House" and "Kardashian's Take The Hamptons." Home of The Belmont Stakes, Oheka Castle and the Montauk Lighthouse, Long Island is a destination that is no stranger to the spotlight.
So whether you’re a beach bum, history buff, cultural warrior, wine lover, sports enthusiast, or just want to experience one of the world’s most beautiful and diverse destinations – New York City’s Beachfront Backyard, Long Island is waiting to be discovered.
TP: How does Discover Long Island work with travel agents?
KJ: Meetings, Group Travel and the Travel Trade markets are critical components in Discover Long Island’s core sales strategies to further elevate destination awareness and visitation. Discover Long Island has a dedicated sales team that works directly with key groups in both the domestic and international markets and represents the region at key trade shows around the world including IPW, ITB, WTM IITA, IMEX. Our website houses a travel trade section that includes easy access to digital collateral as well as contact details to our Sales team for specific inquiries or requests.
