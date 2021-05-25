Last updated: 10:23 AM ET, Tue May 25 2021

Tulum’s Archaeological Zone Reopens to Public

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 25, 2021

Ruins of the Great Palace of Tulum
Ruins of the Great Palace of Tulum (Photo via Noreen Kompanik)

Travelers heading to Mexico during the Memorial Day holiday travel period will be happy to learn the archaeological zone of Tulum reopened to the public on Monday.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Tulum’s Archaeological Zone was closed for 15 days as an employee working in the area tested positive for COVID-19, which forced officials to shut down the tourist attraction.

After the extensive property was properly disinfected and the employee and those he came in contact with were quarantined, Mexican health officials deemed the site safe and permitted its reopening.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced the Tulum site would now be open to visitors Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The maximum capacity will be groups of 10 for a maximum of 3,000 people per day.

When visiting, tourists will still need to follow COVID-19 safety measures, which include mandatory facial coverings, social distancing, temperature checks and the application of sanitary gel.

Last week, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the land borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed to all nonessential travel through at least June 21. As before, trade transportation and other essential crossings will still be sanctioned.

