Wyndham To Unveil Tulum Hotel in First Half of 2021
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 18, 2021
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its reach in Mexico, with plans to unveil the 96-room Esplendor by Wyndham Tulum Nook in the first half of this year, with nine more hotels set to debut in seven cities through 2022, Mexico News Daily said.
The $11 million property along with the 112-room Esplendor by Wyndham La Condesa in Mexico City, which is set to open in the second half of 2021, are the first properties to open under the company’s Esplendor boutique brand in Mexico.
The Tulum property, which is located 10 minutes outside of Tulum and is in close proximity to the Mayan ruins of Tulum, will feature a complimentary daily buffet breakfast, a pool and hot tub and free shuttle service to the beach.
In addition to breakfast, the hotel’s restaurant will serve light lunches, late afternoon snacks and dinner. Room service will also be available.
Guestrooms will be equipped with balconies, desks and chairs, toiletries and hair dryers, and a generous number will feature sea views.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts owns 58 hotels in Mexico, which operate under 12 brands in 34 cities, Wyndham said.
