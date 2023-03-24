Last updated: 04:34 PM ET, Fri March 24 2023

Turks and Caicos Dropping Vaccine Requirement for Entry

Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor March 24, 2023

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands
Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands. (photo by Codie Liermann)

It just got a whole lot easier to visit the popular island destination of Turks and Caicos.

The Turks and Caicos Islands Government has announced that it is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirement as of April 1.

This news follows the previous easing of other COVID-19-related entry requirements, including doing away with the need for pre-travel authorization (TCI assured) last year, as TravelPulse reported at the time. There’s also no quarantine required to visit.

Travel throughout the Turks and Caicos is also fully back to normal. Masks are no longer required anywhere throughout the archipelago and there are no restrictions on inter-island travel. Additionally, restaurants and bars are open and capacity restrictions have been lifted, according to the official Turks and Caicos Tourism website.

Last spring, the Turks and Caicos Tourism Board also announced the return of many popular local events including its weekly Island Fish Fry. The event welcomes locals and visitors to a weekly celebration of Turks and Caicos culture in a family-friendly open-air setting on Thursday evenings. More than one-dozen local food vendors are typically on-hand for the event, as well as entertainers and cultural acts. In addition, each week a new band takes the stage.

The island's tourism industry has been steadily recovering from the global COVID pandemic. About 430,000 tourist arrivals were recorded in 2021, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). That was a 16 percent increase from 2020 tourist arrivals.

Turks and Caicos is perhaps most famous for its incredible beaches, beautiful water and Caribbean culture. The island is also incredibly family-friendly and can be visited on a budget too.

