How Travelers Can Visit Turks and Caicos on a Budget
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz December 08, 2021
The Turks and Caicos Islands are a perfect Caribbean destination, made famous by incredible beaches, beautiful water and Caribbean culture.
But many find it daunting to think of vacationing in the Caribbean because they think it’s too expensive. While that can be true, the opposite can also be the case. If you're a penny-pincher or are on a tight budget but still want to explore Turks and Caicos this year, there are some options to save money.
The first tip is to take a budget airline. Frontier Airlines is beginning nonstop flights from Orlando to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos beginning December 17 for just $59 one way. Sun Country Airlines will launch a nonstop flight from Minneapolis to Providenciales beginning December 18 for $159, helping Midwesterners reach the islands without all of the usual stops and flights that can add up.
Accommodations are often the main factors in budgeting for any vacation, and this is similarly true for travel to the Turks and Caicos. You’ll find all sorts of accommodation types, styles and budgets throughout the islands, but a mid-range all-inclusive might be your best bet, since they include both your dining and drinks as well as additional activities, like snorkeling, which can add up if you choose to purchase excursions individually along with accommodations.
Club Med Turkoise offers rates starting at $159 with Club Med’s winter sale. The Grace Bay all-inclusive offers great accommodations as well as fun activities like diving, snorkeling and swimming in one of the region’s best diving spots.
Other hotels include the Pelican Beach Hotel, which is a family-owned boutique hotel on North Caicos, offering beachfront accommodations, a spa and the Barracuda Beach Bar, a favorite among locals and travelers. Rooms here begin at $176 a night.
Another great hotel is the Osprey Beach Hotel, with rates starting at $200 a night. The Osprey offers beachside rooms on the historic island of Grand Turk and has been awarded for its excellence several times.
Ports of Call Resort is another ideal resort that features many of the amenities you’ll find at a larger and more expensive resort, like included breakfast, free beach umbrellas and chairs and more. With rates starting at $219 a night, guests here can choose from studio rooms to private villas while enjoying the close proximity to all the attractions in Grace Bay.
A budget-saving tip for the rest of the vacation planning is to research thoroughly. If money is the biggest consideration, it’s important to take the time necessary to research and compare multiple excursions, tour operators, resorts, hotels and flights for the best deals – or better yet, have a travel advisor do this for you.
Turks and Caicos requires all visitors sixteen years and older to be fully vaccinated prior to entering the islands. They must also pre-apply and receive authorization to enter the country via the TCI Assured Travel Authorization Portal. Travelers must also test for COVID-19 prior to entering the islands.
Comments
