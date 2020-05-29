Turks and Caicos Islands to Reopen July 22
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey May 29, 2020
With safety protocols in place, the Turks and Caicos Islands will begin welcoming travelers on July 22, 2020.
“We are eager and excited to reopen our borders and safely welcome travelers back to the picturesque Turks and Caicos Islands later this summer,” said Pamela Ewing, director of tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board. “In the meantime, we are taking every precaution to ensure the Islands are safe and to enhance the exceptional experience and care afforded by the destination and our world-class hospitality partners. Our intention is to cautiously reboot the tourism sector, laying the foundation for short- and long-term recovery.”
Details of the safety protocols will be announced within the next several weeks.
Meanwhile, the destination’s airline partners will resume flights from the U.S., Canada and Europe when the Providenciales International Airport opens on July 22, tourism officials said.
The Grand Turk Cruise Center, however, will remain closed until Aug. 31, 2020, “subject to guidance from relevant health authorities,” tourism officials said.
Other Caribbean destinations are also set to begin welcoming travelers again. The U.S. Virgin Islands will reopen to leisure travelers on June 1, with Saint Lucia welcoming visitors back on June 4.
The Turks and Caicos Islands comprise 40 islands and cays, only nine of which are inhabited. Over the years, the destination has gained a reputation for its pristine beaches, which are arguably some of the most beautiful in the world.
