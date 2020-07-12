Turks and Caicos Updates Travel Requirements
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 12, 2020
Ahead of the reopening for tourists on Wednesday, July 22, the Turks and Caicos Islands have announced an update to their travel requirements.
Travelers to Turks and Caicos will now be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test within five days of visiting the islands, according to the Honorable Ralph Higgs, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Hawaii Likely to Push Back Tourism Reopening From August 1Destination & Tourism
Key West Referendum Could Limit Size of Cruise ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Influx of Tourists Forces Cancun to Reopen Another Airport...Airlines & Airports
The government will be working with TCI Assured, a quality assurance pre-travel program and portal, which will be live as of July 15.
The previously announced requirement, detailed by the islands in late May, was that tourists needed to have a negative test within three days of arriving on the islands.
Children under the age of 10 years old are not required to be tested. Additionally, travelers must have medical or travel insurance that covers medevac (insurance companies providing the prerequisite insurance will also be available on the portal), a completed health screening questionnaire and certification that they have read and agreed to the privacy policy document.
These requirements must be complete and uploaded to the TCI Assured portal, which will be available on the Turk and Caicos Islands Tourist Board website in advance of their arrival.
Once travelers register on the TCI Assured portal and complete the requirements as outlined, a travel authorization notification will be given. The TCI Assured travel authorization should be presented at the time of check-in to the appropriate airline; airlines will not be able to board passengers without this authorization.
The Turks and Caicos Islands comprise 40 islands and cays, only nine of which are inhabited. Over the years, the destination has gained a reputation for its pristine beaches, which are arguably some of the most beautiful in the world.
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS