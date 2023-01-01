Uncovering the Hidden Beaches of the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes January 01, 2023
The Caribbean has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and some are hidden in places that can only be reached by boat or plane.
Here are some amazing shorelines where visitors can relax amidst sublime nature.
Rosalie Bay Beach, Dominica
This remote beach, located in the southeast of Dominica, is one of the best places to enjoy the nesting spectacle of many hawksbill turtles. In addition, this spot is a sanctuary for wellness with accommodation sites specially designed to relieve stress and find peace.
Although not easy to access, Rosalie Bay Beach is a very active ecotourism destination. Some tour packages are offered for the whole family with watersports activities and wildlife experiences.
Little Knip Beach, Curaçao
On this beach, there are no facilities, so visitors who want to spend a day of sun and sand should bring their drinks and food to enjoy an incredible adventure in a pristine environment full of natural life.
This paradise is located on the western side of Curaçao and is nestled between large rocky mountains. Transparent and calm waters make it ideal for diving and snorkeling the coral reef, where countless marine flora and fauna, such as turtles and manta rays, live. There are no crowds but several viewpoints, picnic tables, hammocks, sunshades, and a small restaurant.
Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla
The soft sand makes this beach one of the best walking beaches in the Caribbean. The waters are clear and calm, palms surround the shore, and the sand is not only soft but white.
This beach is great for tourists traveling as a family, with activities such as glass bottom boats, sport fishing, and bird watching, as well as tours of the different cays in the region, like Prickly Pear. Other popular activities are catamaran trips, snorkeling, swimming, walking, or simply enjoying the fresh seafood served in the various restaurants in the area.
Bathway Beach, Grenada
This undeveloped beach in Levera National Park, located in the northeastern corner of the island, is where Grenadians usually go swimming. Although it overlooks a turbulent ocean, the beach has a vast natural lagoon with eroded rocks.
Despite being one of the most hidden corners of Grenada, Bathway Beach is a trendy destination for local tourism, with people gathering to enjoy music, drinks, delicious food, and lush nature.
