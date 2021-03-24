United Adds More Flights To Riviera Nayarit
Destination & Tourism United Airlines Rich Thomaselli March 24, 2021
United Airlines has announced an expansion of more than 20 routes to popular destinations for the summer, including an increase in the number of flights to Riviera Nayarit.
That includes adding frequencies in four of the already established routes: Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX) and Newark (EWR).
The airline added that none of these routes are new but are simply increasing in frequencies.
Currently, the Denver-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit route has one frequency per day, which will increase to three in June. The Chicago-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit route will have one daily flight. Newark-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit will increase from one frequency to three weekly frequencies, and the Los Angeles-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit route currently operates two services per week and will increase to one service per day.
According to data provided by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), administrator of the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, the expansion would represent more than 40 additional flights per week for the destination.
Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, believes the increase in air activity is a positive sign for the destination and a show of confidence from the airlines that have serviced this region for years. And even though, for the time being, it will be challenging to attain the same number of flights and frequencies registered before the pandemic, the recovery is underway, with good expectations for the summer.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United Airlines, Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS