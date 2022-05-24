United States to Increase Inbound Travel Fee for International Visitors
May 24, 2022
The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it would increase the fee for international travelers in the Visa Waiver Program entering America.
According to BusinessTravelNews.com, CBP officials released a notice in the Federal Register that the standard fee for inbound travelers would jump from $10 to $17, plus an additional $4 administrative fee, starting on May 26.
International visitors from the 40 countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program will dish out the extra cash to help maintain and utilize the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).
The U.S. government uses the ESTA to determine whether inbound travelers are eligible for visa-free entry, with each authorization being accessible for two years. The new fee will be in effect through 2027.
As for what happens to the additional funds collected, up to $100 million of the revenue is awarded to the Travel Promotion Fund for use by Brand USA for marketing. Experts believe the fee will help the government make over $100 million in each of the next six years.
Earlier this year, the CBP announced the launch of a full Global Entry arrangement with the Government of Brazil (GOB). The full launch comes after a more limited pilot program launched in November 2019 and will increase the number of Brazilian citizens eligible for Global Entry, including those entering the U.S. for tourism and certain business purposes.
