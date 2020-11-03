CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa to Reopen November 14
Brian Major November 03, 2020
Certified as a “Safe Environment Certified” property under Anguilla’s visitor protocols, CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa will reopen on November 14, said officials at the boutique luxury resort.
CuisinArt is also covering required COVID testing fees for guests who stay during the holiday season.
Under Anguilla’s “bubble” protocols, guests have full use of the 300-acre beachfront property, including open-air dining, outdoor activities and the resort’s golf course, open exclusively to CuisinArt guests. Anguilla traveler fees cover surveillance and costs associated with the island’s additional public health presence, said Anguilla Tourist Board officials, and start at $400 per person and $600 per couple.
The property’s special reopening packages include fall and winter rates starting at $650 per night for the resort’s Sea View suites, and at $800 per night for Beachfront suites. Also available are holiday season rates starting at $1,750 per night for Sea View suites and at $,1950 per night for Beachfront suites between December 19 and 31, 2020, with a seven-night minimum stay required.
Also available is an extended-stay Private Villa offer of $1,200 per night, a 40 percent discount off published rates, for guests staying a month or longer. CuisinArt will customize its three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas for guests' needs, including converting extra bedrooms into offices or gyms, offering distance learning classes, family meal kits and other amenities.
Under the resort’s flexible cancellation policies guests forced to cancel their stay due to COVID-19 or government travel advisories will be offered refunds or the option to postpone and hold payment as a resort credit for up to one year.
Anguilla’s Ministry of Tourism this week launched phase two of its reopening, allowing approved hotels, resorts, and villas to host guests under the “bubble” concept, allowing properties to offer approved amenities, services, and activities while guests stay in place.
