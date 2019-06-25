US News & World Report Releases Best Vacation Destinations Rankings
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 25, 2019
On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings of the Best Vacation Destinations, with Paris topping the list as the best city to visit.
In addition to the World's Best Places to Visit list, U.S. News also revealed its Best Places to Visit in the USA, the Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA, the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, the Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean and more.
While Paris was ranked the No. 1 destination in the world, New Zealand's South Island ranked second, Rome at No. 3, Tahiti at No. 4 and London at No. 5. Other notable cities include New York City at No. 12 and Amsterdam at No. 17.
“This year we saw an unmistakable travel trend: More people are interested in spending their hard-earned vacation days outdoors,” U.S. News travel editor Christine Smith said. “Although travel trends and the appeal of various vacation destinations are always changing, the U.S. News Best Vacations lists feature a mix of destinations so travelers can find the right vacation for them, regardless of interests and budget.”
As for the Best Places to Visit in the United States, the Grand Canyon National Park tops the list, followed by Yosemite National Park; Yellowstone National Park; Maui, Hawaii; and Glacier National Park to round out the top five. New York City ranked sixth overall.
U.S. News also ranked the Best Historical Cities to Visit in America, which included Washington D.C. at No. 1, Boston at No. 2, Philadelphia at No. 3, Gettysburg at No. 4 and Williamsburg at No. 5.
