US Tourism Boards Entice Travelers With Lucrative Promotions
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 19, 2020
As COVID-19 travel restrictions begin to ease up, and more U.S. destinations are open for business, tourism boards are enticing travelers with lucrative promotions and offers, including discounts at hotels, restaurants, attractions and more.
VisitNorfolk and Visit Virginias Beach have partnered to create the “Together at Last” marketing campaign, which provides travelers with discounts at upward of 60 businesses in both destinations.
“Our goal is to provide our visitors and local residents with a convenient and cost-effective means to plan their trips while also supporting the local economies of our two great cities,” said VisitNorfolk President and CEO Kurt J. Krause. “Between the two destinations, we offer hundreds of exceptional restaurants and independent retailers, dozens of museums, more than 100 premier options for lodging, not to mention four beautiful beaches and nearly 200 miles of shoreline. Simply put, we are better together, and we can’t wait to welcome people back.”
Visitors can access digital “Together at Last” passes by visiting visitnorfolkvabeach.com.
Visit San Antonio unveiled the Si San Antonio campaign, which offers travelers more than 150 offers from hotels, restaurants and attractions. When booking one of the Si San Antonio packages on the Si San Antonio website, travelers will receive a Si San Antonio card when they check into their hotels.
Participating restaurants, which include The Good Kind, Paesanos Riverwalk and Maverick Texas Brasserie, will offer Si San Antonio cardholders special deals such as a percentage off the check and free food or drink.
Upward of 40 attractions, museums, tours and shops will provide cardholders will discount and free gifts.
Explore St. Louis introduced the St. Louis Passport initiative, enabling visitors to take advantage of discounts and special offers at the city’s attractions, shops, restaurants and hotels.
Explore St. Louis also unveiled a sister page detailing attraction reopening information.
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau launched the Miami Shines campaign, which provides a lineup of incentives from restaurants, hotels, museums, spas and attractions through Sept. 30.
For travel advisors, Visit Orlando introduced a three-part webinar series, providing the latest information on some of the destination’s most popular resorts and attractions.
The series kicks off on June 30 with a focus on Universal Orlando Resort and Walt World Swan & Dolphin. The July 14 webinar will feature SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Westgate Resorts. The July 28 webinar will put the spotlight on ICON Park, the Orlando Magic basketball team and Gatorland.
The tourism industry is facing challenges like they've never seen before. These promos will hopefully help businesses see an increase as everyone strives to adapt to the new normal.
