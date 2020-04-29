US Travel Announces Virtual Road Trip for Travel and Tourism Week
Destination & Tourism U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff April 29, 2020
This year, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) will be a different type of celebration as the travel industry copes with the coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. Travel Association has announced that it will host its first-ever virtual road trip on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, during NTTW. The organization will also encourage communities to come together to provide support and show their appreciation for the benefits of travel and tourism in this difficult moment.
The activities support this year’s theme, “Spirit of Travel,” and spotlight the industry's strength and resilience.
"This year's NTTW is happening amidst an unprecedented societal challenge, but that makes it even more appropriate to pause and consider what travel means to this country," said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. "It is more critical than ever to appreciate the economic and cultural importance of travel, and celebrate its indomitable spirit."
The “tour” begins at 9 a.m. on the East Coast and ends at 9 p.m. on the West Coast. Each state has a time slot on May 5 during which members of the travel industry can use the hashtag #VirtualRoadTrip to share how their destination or business embodies the spirit of travel.
"NTTW is a reminder of what we are really fighting for—the workers who power this vital industry," Dow said. "This year's celebration should underscore to communities and policymakers the indispensable role travel and tourism will have in leading America's economic recovery."
A toolkit is also available with alternative options to promote the spirit of travel during NTTW.
