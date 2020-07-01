US Travel Association Encourages Mask Usage, Healthy Travel Practices
Janeen Christoff July 01, 2020
The U.S. Travel Association is encouraging the travel industry to wear masks and make healthy choices as the summer travel season gets into full swing and ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
"While Americans move about certain regions of the country, we are keenly aware of the increase in cases as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, traditionally a busy period for travel,” U.S. Travel said in a statement. “The travel community strongly urges visitors and residents alike to wear masks and adhere to all healthy practices, such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing and remaining home if sick—no matter where you may be traveling in the country.”
U.S. Travel cited the need for these practices in order to reopen the travel industry.
"A wealth of information from medical experts points to the value of mask-wearing as a key tool in preventing the spread of infection,” said the statement. “Health and safety are paramount to restarting travel and putting Americans back to work, and our industry's recovery is contingent on businesses and travelers alike doing their part to ensure a healthy and safe travel experience for all along the journey."
A wealth of information can be found in the Travel Confidently Toolkit, which encourages safe hygiene practices such as hand-washing, mask-wearing, physical distancing and more.
