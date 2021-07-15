USHealthPass, Braintivity and VisitMexico USA Partner to Offer COVID-19 Health Pass
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 15, 2021
USHealthPass, Braintivity and VisitMexico USA have partnered together to create a COVID-19 health pass verification for travelers headed to Mexico to help ensure travelers have confidence traveling to the country.
PassID powered by PROVEN, is a product of USHealthPass and Pass, a demonstrated healthcare technology provider since 2012, and leader in biometric and touchless healthcare technology solutions.
Key features of the MyPassID App include verified COVID-19 vaccine credentials, COVID-19 symptom/contact tracing, and with additional capabilities to use thermal imaging and biometric screening but it is more than a "vaccine passport," and it includes information for those who have recovered and ensures travelers show no symptoms or signs of exposure.
The app works on iPhone and Android and displays a QR code to confirm users' names, birthdays and time stamps of health clearance. The app is HIPAA regulated to ensure privacy and is easy to use and safe and secure.
"As borders continue to open up and tourism picks up, there is an increased need for health monitoring to protect the safety of both passengers and the country-at-large," said USHealthPass president and chairman of the Visit Mexico Health Board Peter Gallic. "PROVEN will fill that need, keeping travelers safe and secure with this portable tool that can validate anyone's COVID-19 health status."
Mexico is determined to provide all travelers with the most comprehensive and health-conscious experience while in the country.
"Following our strategy to promote Mexico as a destination and attract travelers in a reliable and safe way, we are excited to announce this alliance that will help travelers have the confidence while making their traveling decisions to Mexico's most wanted destinations," said Carlos Gonzalez Gonzalez, general director of VisitMexico.
The app is currently available for download from Google Play and the App store.
