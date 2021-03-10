Last updated: 11:06 AM ET, Wed March 10 2021

Vaccinated Travelers May Enter Belize Without COVID Test Result

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 10, 2021

Belize Lubaatan archeaological site
Travelers vaccinated for COVID-19 may now enter Belize without providing a negative test result. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Belize government has updated the country’s COVID-19 protocols to permit travelers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the country without providing proof of a negative test result. Vaccinated travelers must instead provide their COVID-19 vaccination record card as proof they were vaccinated at least two weeks prior to arrival.

ADVERTISING

Belize continues to require non-vaccinated travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative rapid Antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel to Belize. The latest change in protocols became effective at the end of February.

Travelers who fail to present a negative PCR or antigen test on arrival will be required to undergo an airport test, which will cost the subject $50. Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness has established testing for “all persons departing from Belize for travel to the U.S.” and other countries that require a negative test result for entry, said Belize Tourism Board officials in a statement.

Belize tourism officials’ move to update the country’s entry protocols “has been facilitated by the reduction in daily new cases” across Belize, said BTB officials. The government “has been very successful in efforts to control COVID-19 transmission over the past few weeks” they said. There are presently fewer than 100 active cases In Belize, “and the numbers have been consistently decreasing,” said officials.

Belize’s “frontline tourism stakeholders” will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine “in conjunction with the ongoing implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols,” officials said. Belize previously received the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp certifying the destination as a “safe and viable tourism destination.”

Brian Major
