Vaccinated Travelers May Enter Belize Without COVID Test Result
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 10, 2021
The Belize government has updated the country’s COVID-19 protocols to permit travelers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the country without providing proof of a negative test result. Vaccinated travelers must instead provide their COVID-19 vaccination record card as proof they were vaccinated at least two weeks prior to arrival.
Belize continues to require non-vaccinated travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative rapid Antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel to Belize. The latest change in protocols became effective at the end of February.
Travelers who fail to present a negative PCR or antigen test on arrival will be required to undergo an airport test, which will cost the subject $50. Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness has established testing for “all persons departing from Belize for travel to the U.S.” and other countries that require a negative test result for entry, said Belize Tourism Board officials in a statement.
Belize tourism officials’ move to update the country’s entry protocols “has been facilitated by the reduction in daily new cases” across Belize, said BTB officials. The government “has been very successful in efforts to control COVID-19 transmission over the past few weeks” they said. There are presently fewer than 100 active cases In Belize, “and the numbers have been consistently decreasing,” said officials.
Belize’s “frontline tourism stakeholders” will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine “in conjunction with the ongoing implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols,” officials said. Belize previously received the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp certifying the destination as a “safe and viable tourism destination.”
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Belize
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS