Venice Sets Date for New Tourism Tax Implementation
Donald Wood October 10, 2019
Travelers concerned about paying the new taxes for visiting Venice should be aware of the new rules and regulations going into effect on July 1, 2020.
According to The Associated Press, officials in Venice announced Wednesday the tax on day-trippers would range from $3.30 to $11 per person, per day, with the exact totals being determined closer to the implementation date.
The original plan was for the new tourist tax to be put into effect shortly after it was announced nearly a year ago, but authorities in Venice had to figure out how the money would be collected and the legislation enforced.
While the new regulations provide exemptions for people visiting the canal city for work, study or family reasons, other travelers arriving in Venice will have to pay the tax via pre-payments over the internet, in neighboring provinces or another yet-to-be-determined manner.
Visitors staying overnight in Venice already pay a tax as part of their accommodation charge.
The Italian city isn’t the only tourism hotspot charging travelers. Barcelona is working on legislation to allow the government to increase the current tax rates by four Euros. The city hopes to have the increase in place as soon as 2020.
In addition, Amsterdam announced it was adding another $3 per person, per night fee on travelers staying overnight in hotels, which is in addition to the seven-percent tax on room rates that it already charges. The new fee gives the Dutch city the highest overnight tax in Europe, on average.
