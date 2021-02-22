Last updated: 04:21 PM ET, Mon February 22 2021

Vermont Allows Vaccinated Travelers To Skip Quarantine

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 22, 2021

Expert skier on a powder day.
PHOTO: An expert skier in Stowe, Vermont. (Photo Courtesy of DonLand / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travelers heading to Vermont will no longer have to quarantine for fourteen days upon arrival, as long as they have had the required two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and have waited two weeks after the second dose, called an immunity period.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Quantum of the Seas at Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore.

Royal Caribbean Group Comments on 2021 Cruising, Vaccines and...

Baha Mar

Baha Mar Offering Complimentary Stays for COVID-19 Impacted...

St. Kitts rainforest hike from St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority

St. Kitts and Nevis Protocols Ignite Tourism Relaunch

Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler

The Race To Create a Global Digital COVID-19 Passport Is On

ADVERTISING

According to Travel+Leisure, the policy goes into effect on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. It applies to both returning residents and visitors. Vaccinated visitors must still abide by the mask and social distancing policies in place, throughout traveling and during their stay.

The state has had one of the nation’s strictest quarantine policies, requiring travelers to quarantine for up to two weeks or quarantine for one week, provided they receive a negative test result on the seventh day.

"I want to be very clear: We're going to do this carefully and methodically like we have throughout the pandemic, and I'm asking for your patience as we work our way through this process," Gov. Scott said in a local NBC article.

The new policy comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that vaccinated individuals will no longer have to undergo two weeks’ quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus, though monitoring for symptoms is still strongly encouraged. Vermont's new policy could become the trend going forward as more individuals receive the vaccine and consequently start traveling again.

For more information on Vermont

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Skyline in Miami, Florida.

How Visit Florida Has Managed to Handle COVID-19 Pandemic

gallery icon Costa Rica Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis Protocols Ignite Tourism Relaunch

gallery icon 2021 Travel Restrictions: Safest Destinations To Visit in the Caribbean

Ireland Approves Plan To Quarantine Visitors From 20 Countries

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS