Vermont Allows Vaccinated Travelers To Skip Quarantine
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 22, 2021
Travelers heading to Vermont will no longer have to quarantine for fourteen days upon arrival, as long as they have had the required two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and have waited two weeks after the second dose, called an immunity period.
According to Travel+Leisure, the policy goes into effect on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. It applies to both returning residents and visitors. Vaccinated visitors must still abide by the mask and social distancing policies in place, throughout traveling and during their stay.
The state has had one of the nation’s strictest quarantine policies, requiring travelers to quarantine for up to two weeks or quarantine for one week, provided they receive a negative test result on the seventh day.
"I want to be very clear: We're going to do this carefully and methodically like we have throughout the pandemic, and I'm asking for your patience as we work our way through this process," Gov. Scott said in a local NBC article.
The new policy comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that vaccinated individuals will no longer have to undergo two weeks’ quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus, though monitoring for symptoms is still strongly encouraged. Vermont's new policy could become the trend going forward as more individuals receive the vaccine and consequently start traveling again.
