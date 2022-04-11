Last updated: 02:44 PM ET, Mon April 11 2022

Visit Lauderdale Champions Diversity and Acceptance With New "We Are" Campaign

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 11, 2022

Fort Lauderdale Beach
Fort Lauderdale Beach (photo via Visit Lauderdale)

Visit Lauderdale is expanding its “Everyone Under the Sun” campaign with a mini-campaign called “We Are,” which will be distributed across social media to showcase the region’s inclusivity and diversity.

Greater Fort Lauderdale is an extremely multicultural region, home to people from 170 countries speaking over 147 different languages. It’s also home to the largest percent of same-sex couples in the country and is considered the state’s LGBT+ capital. The new campaign-within-a-campaign aims to share these unique aspects to the region with people across the country.

“Visitors to Greater Fort Lauderdale can be assured they are in a place where diversity, inclusion and acceptance is actively championed as an established way of life that is fully ingrained throughout our community,” says Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “The Visit Lauderdale slogan, ‘Everyone Under the Sun,’ reflects the open and welcoming nature of our community, and when we say, ‘Everyone Under the Sun’, we mean it.”

Agents, travelers and other members of social media can find the campaign’s content on Visit Lauderdale’s dedicated social media channels with the hashtags #EveryoneUnderTheSun and #WeAreVL.

“Travel transcends politics and decisions made at the state level do not always align with our mission, values, and community,” continued Ritter. “In spite of HB 1557 being signed into legislation, Greater Fort Lauderdale is a progressive destination recognized throughout the tourism industry for its thought leadership on diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. We encourage all to stand with us in support of inclusion and the more than 88,000 tourism industry employees who work in our hotels, restaurants, venues, and attractions and call the region ‘home’.”

