Last updated: 09:44 AM ET, Thu June 13 2019

WATCH: Glass Floor of Popular Chicago Overlook Appears to Shatter

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 13, 2019

The Chicago skyline from the Willis Tower Skydeck
PHOTO: The Chicago skyline from the Willis Tower Skydeck. (photo via AbhayK/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers standing on an overlook on the side of Chicago’s tallest building were horrified when the protective coating of a glass floor shattered.

According to ABCNews.com, the SkyDeck ledge located on the side of Willis Tower has a glass floor that allows visitors to look down about 1,300 feet to the city streets below. Video footage recently surfaced of the glass floor “cracking”:

A spokesperson for Willis Tower said there was never any danger to tourists, though, as what cracked was a screen protector meant to keep the actual glass flooring from getting scratched by people’s shoes and other personal items.

Willis Tower is the second-tallest building in the United States, which left many people terrified of the cracked flooring, regardless of whether it was deemed safe or not by officials.

Workers were quickly called to the tower to replace the protective coating and the SkyDeck ledge at Willis Tower has already reopened.

The incident is not the first of its kind, as another group of tourists was stunned when the glass floor’s protective coating shattered in May 2014.

For more information on Chicago

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Le Ciel Santorini

gallery icon Beautiful Locations Around the World for Destination Wedding

5 Things to Know About the Champagne Region of France

Universal Orlando Creates Magic with New Hagrid Ride at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

5 Places Not Named Waikiki to Learn to Surf in Hawaii

Siesta Key Mini Guide: 5 Things to Know

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS