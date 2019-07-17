Water Activities to Try in the Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands is comprised of a trio of islands in the western Caribbean and is one of the world's premier destinations for water-based experiences, whether you're looking to learn stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) in a beautiful locale or go deep-sea fishing like a pro.
Visitors can even charter their own boat and choose from a romantic evening at sea or a pulse-pounding adventure far from land.
Many of the best water activities here start and end on the world-class beaches, which are phenomenal for relaxing or as a starting point for your at-sea adventure. Family-friendly Governor's Beach is not to be missed. Neither is the world-famous Seven Mile Beach or inviting spots like Rum Point and Head O'Bay.
Snorkeling is a must in the Cayman Islands as it offers a plethora of vibrant reefs and wrecks waiting to be explored. Visitors to the largest of the three islands, Grand Cayman, can even pet and interact with stingrays at the popular Stingray City. Pristine coral reefs can also be found at West Bay Cemetery Beach.
No experience? No worries. The Cayman Islands is home to loads of skilled operators who can share the best techniques and book you on excursions such as a half-day cruise featuring multiple stops.
There are lots more to discover deeper under the surface as this Caribbean hotspot has become a hit with divers. In total, the Cayman Islands boasts more than 40 operators and as many as 365 marked sites. Year-round water temperatures in the high 70s and tremendous visibility complement the setting, making diving a major draw even if you're a newbie. Visitors can also rent a propulsion vehicle to explore multiple underwater sites in just one trip.
Back on the surface, water sports offered in the Cayman Islands include just about everything you can think of such as kayaking, kitesurfing, jet-skiing, parasailing and even banana boats.
SUP is ideal for the entire family so groups will want to head to places like Seven Mile Beach, East End, North Side and Little Cayman to rent some boards and get paddling. Caving and horseback riding on the beach are just some more of the incredible opportunities that await visitors to the Cayman Islands.
For more information on water activities and everything else that there is to enjoy in the Cayman Islands, contact your travel agent or head over to VisitCaymanIslands.com.
