Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Wed August 04 2021

What Americans Should Know About Traveling To Brazil Right Now

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 04, 2021

Aerial view of Rio De Janeiro. Corcovado mountain with statue of Christ the Redeemer, urban areas of Botafogo, Flamengo and Centro, Sugarloaf mountain. (photo via microgen / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Aerial view of Rio De Janeiro. Corcovado mountain with statue of Christ the Redeemer. (photo via microgen / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Brazil is currently open to American travelers, though the U.S. State Department maintains a Level 4 Travel Advisory ('Do Not Travel') to Brazil, due to continued high daily COVID-19 case levels.

Nevertheless, Brazilian tourism officials say that the South American country is ready to receive more international visitors and that additional flights from the U.S. are expected to be added by the end of 2021.

ADVERTISING

The Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism, Embratur, reports a recent increase in the volume of foreign visitors arriving in the country.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Having fun on a beach rope swing in Grenada

Grenada Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols

The iconic residence of the sitting President of the United States. (photo via bboserup / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

White House Reportedly Plans to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for...

Mexico flag.

Mexican President Says No Need to Show Proof of Vaccination

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination for All Guests

"In the month of June, the embarkation and disembarkation operations had an increase of 11.35 percent, compared to May, in one of our main tourist cities, Recife," said Carlos Brito, president of Embratur.

Two of Brazil’s three busiest airports, Guarulhos (GRU) and Brasília (BSB), also reported an increase in arrivals (13.62) and departures (14.26 percent) during the month of June. Brito credited Embratur’s marketing campaigns, which highlight that nation’s adoption of COVID-19 biosafety protocols, as contributing to its recent tourism growth.

Fully vaccinated American visitors are able to bypass quarantine upon arrival by providing proof of their inoculations, with all three vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S. accepted by Brazilian authorities. Regardless of vaccination status, U.S. travelers to Brazil will need to present negative results from a PCR or antigen test performed within 72 hours of departure in order to enter the country. For unvaccinated travelers, a negative test gets you into the country, but you'll still need to quarantine for 14 days.

Children over the age of two and under the age of 12 who are accompanied by adults are exempt from testing requirements, provided that the adults in their party provide their own negative test results. Unaccompanied youths under 12 will need to test and present their own negative test results for entry.

Brazil no longer requires proof of health insurance to enter the country, but the U.S. Department of State continues to recommend that all travelers purchase insurance before departing the United States or verify that their existing health insurance will cover them while abroad.

Inbound travelers must also complete the Traveler's Health Declaration, and present a digital or paper copy upon arrival, indicating that they agree to adhere to all instituted health measures during their stay in Brazil. The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency has made versions available in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

According to the Brazilian federal government’s Vacinometer data, as of July 30, over 184 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been distributed to the states with over 141 million doses administered. Reuters’ tracking tool estimates this means that just under 34 percent of the country’s population is now fully vaccinated.

“We have no doubts that, in addition to paying attention to the sanitary protocols indicated by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Health against coronaviruses, vaccination is the way to resume activities related to tourism,” Brito emphasized.

For more information, visit embratur.com.br.

For more information on Brazil

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Having fun on a beach rope swing in Grenada

Grenada Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols

The Bahamas Changes Entry Requirements

6 Pools in Miami You Don’t Want To Miss Out On

US Travel Praises Committee Passage of Bill Restoring Brand USA Act

Riviera Nayarit’s Commitment To Sustainable Tourism

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS