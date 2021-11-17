Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Wed November 17 2021

What To Know Before Traveling to Tahiti Right Now

Destination & Tourism Tahiti Tourisme Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2021

Tahiti, French Polynesia
Tahiti, French Polynesia (photo via Pixabay)

Tahiti is a gorgeous island paradise offering rejuvenation and exploration. It’s been open to vaccinated American travelers since May, but entry requirements for travelers from other countries have changed with the reopening of the U.S. to international tourism.

Currently, flights to Tahiti from the United States are available from Honolulu, Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco, California.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
PHOTO: Peru, Archaeological site, UNESCO World Heritage (photo via lovelypeace / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon The Safest Countries to Visit This Holiday Season

Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler

American Airlines Offering Free COVID Test Kits to Qualified...

Captain Mickey and First Mate Minnie on the Disney Wonder

Disney Cruise Line To Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Guests Ages...

U.S. Capitol Building

Flight Attendants Union President Testifies Before Congress on...

Fully vaccinated American travelers can enter the country provided they fill out the ETIS entry form within thirty days prior to traveling and test negative for COVID-19 within three days prior to traveling.

Upon boarding, travelers must present the ETIS confirmation, their negative test result and a sworn statement promising to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and regulations while in Tahiti. Upon arrival, travelers over the age of six must test themselves again at the airport with a rapid antigen test, then are free to travel throughout the French Polynesian island chain.

The entry requirements for unvaccinated travelers are much stricter, including a ten-day mandatory quarantine at the traveler’s expense upon arrival. The full information about travel requirements for both American travelers and non-American travelers can be found here.

Travel companies are preparing for an influx of tourists over the coming months. Just this week, Hilton announced the opening of the 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti, which puts visitors in a prime location with easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port.

In addition to beginning service between Los Angeles and Paris on November 15, Air Tahiti Nui, the leading airline for French Polynesia, also increased its nonstop service between Los Angeles and Papeete, Tahiti on November 17 in preparation for more travelers.

Cruise ships are also sailing to the island of Tahiti and to greater French Polynesia. Windstar Cruises, Lindblad Expeditions, Regent Seven Seas and many others are already sailing or are preparing to sail the islands. Travelers who are worried about entry requirements might find it simpler to take a cruise to the region, since the cruise lines will often provide all of the necessary information and requirements in an easy, streamlined method.

For the latest insights on travel to Tahiti, check out the guide below:

For more information about travel to Tahiti, please click here.

For more information on Tahiti Tourisme, Tahiti

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Elite Islands Resorts Verandah Resort Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda Officials Ease Entry Protocols

gallery icon The Safest Countries to Visit This Holiday Season

Meet Xala, a New Sustainable Development in Mexico

How Anguilla Is Expanding Traveler Options Post-Outbreak

Comic-Con Museum Set to Open in San Diego

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS