What To Know Before Traveling to Tahiti Right Now
Destination & Tourism Tahiti Tourisme Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2021
Tahiti is a gorgeous island paradise offering rejuvenation and exploration. It’s been open to vaccinated American travelers since May, but entry requirements for travelers from other countries have changed with the reopening of the U.S. to international tourism.
Currently, flights to Tahiti from the United States are available from Honolulu, Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco, California.
Fully vaccinated American travelers can enter the country provided they fill out the ETIS entry form within thirty days prior to traveling and test negative for COVID-19 within three days prior to traveling.
Upon boarding, travelers must present the ETIS confirmation, their negative test result and a sworn statement promising to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and regulations while in Tahiti. Upon arrival, travelers over the age of six must test themselves again at the airport with a rapid antigen test, then are free to travel throughout the French Polynesian island chain.
The entry requirements for unvaccinated travelers are much stricter, including a ten-day mandatory quarantine at the traveler’s expense upon arrival. The full information about travel requirements for both American travelers and non-American travelers can be found here.
Travel companies are preparing for an influx of tourists over the coming months. Just this week, Hilton announced the opening of the 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti, which puts visitors in a prime location with easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port.
In addition to beginning service between Los Angeles and Paris on November 15, Air Tahiti Nui, the leading airline for French Polynesia, also increased its nonstop service between Los Angeles and Papeete, Tahiti on November 17 in preparation for more travelers.
Cruise ships are also sailing to the island of Tahiti and to greater French Polynesia. Windstar Cruises, Lindblad Expeditions, Regent Seven Seas and many others are already sailing or are preparing to sail the islands. Travelers who are worried about entry requirements might find it simpler to take a cruise to the region, since the cruise lines will often provide all of the necessary information and requirements in an easy, streamlined method.
For the latest insights on travel to Tahiti, check out the guide below:
For more information about travel to Tahiti, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Tahiti Tourisme, Tahiti
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS