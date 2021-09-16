What To See and Do in St. Augustine, Florida This Fall
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 15, 2021
St. Augustine, Florida is rarely anyone’s first guess when someone asks them about the United States’ oldest city, and yet there it is: located right along the Pacific coastline of Florida just south of Jacksonville lies the historic city of St. Augustine, founded by the Spanish in 1565.
This beautiful destination has been recognized as one of the 26 Most Beautiful Towns in America by Condé Nast Traveler. With a mixture of Spanish, Spanish Revival, Moorish and even Victorian architecture, the city screams European charm and transports its visitors to a place that doesn’t really feel like Florida, despite the palm trees and Spanish moss.
Learn more about St. Augustine
That’s also why it’s been named one of the top destinations in the U.S. to travel to when you can’t go abroad by Forbes. This autumn, if you’re itching to travel somewhere that feels far away but don’t have the money or the confidence level in getting there, try St. Augustine.
St. Augustine offers plenty to explore, from the family-friendly to the historic. Travelers can discover its storied past as a Spanish naval base at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and learn about the Spanish hunt for the fountain of youth at Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, then wander through the city in search of the narrowest street in the U.S.
The St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, as well as Flagler College, offer breathtaking views and architecture, while the Lightner Museum showcases the city’s Victorian-era splendor.
This fall, travelers to the city can enjoy the Rhythm & Ribs Festival October 15-17 and the St. Augustine Half Marathon, 10k and 5k November 13-14. Adrenaline junkies who aren’t afraid of the cold can try their hand at surfing in the ocean along the city beach, or they can visit the local alligator farm.
St. Augustine’s foodie scene is definitely top-of-the-line. From a historic Spanish restaurant dating back to 1905 to a Prohibition-style restaurant that serves up silent black-and-white movies while you eat, there is no shortage of interesting flavors, dishes and dining experiences to discover.
Accommodations range from the luxurious Casa Monica Resort & Spa to locally owned bed and breakfasts located in the city’s Victorian manor houses. One recommendation is the voco St. Augustine - Historic Area, situated on Anastasia Island near the city’s famous Bridge of Lions. Located near many of the region’s shopping, beaching and other attractions like the Lightner Museum and the lighthouse, the newly renovated yet historic art deco-style hotel offers a rooftop pool, fitness center, onsite bistro and more.
October room rates begin at $135 a night. Members of IHG Rewards can earn 3,000 bonus points and a discounted pet rate when they book a Points + Pets Package.
To learn more about St. Augustine, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more information on Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS