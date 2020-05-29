Codie Liermann | May 29, 2020 3:57 PM ET
Domestic Travel Ideas for the International Traveler
“There’s so much to see right here in the United States.”
This is the phrase I hear so often from family and friends as I gear up for another international trip. So many people ask me why I am always traveling to international destinations when there is so much to see right here in my own country.
And they’re right. There are plenty of lovely places to visit right here in the U.S., but some of us are international travelers at heart.
Once you touch down in exotic islands such as the Galapagos, quaint European cities, beautiful villages in Africa and remote Caribbean islands, it’s hard not to wonder what else this world has to offer. Wanderlust takes over in full force and you find yourself in the international terminal as often as you can.
However, I do want to explore more of the U.S., and now might be the perfect time to do so. If you prefer international trips as I do, you’ll be happy to know there are several unique domestic travel ideas for you to choose from. With enough research and help from a trusted travel advisor, you can find something almost as exotic to explore here in the U.S. as going on an international trip.
Active travelers are in luck, as the U.S. offers endless destinations for hiking, biking, water sports and other vigorous activities. Consider taking a bike tour—not only will you get to take in the scenery from a bike, but these companies often have well thought out itineraries and small or even private groups.
During the winter months, there is the option for a ski vacation. Take the family out to Utah or Colorado to hit the slopes, and those in the group who aren’t interested in skiing can visit the spa, participate in yoga or explore the nearby shops.
Another domestic travel idea is exploring a new area by train. Independent rail travel provides people with the freedom of traveling solo without the restrictions that come with a guided tour, yet the mode of transportation is covered. Companies such as Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations have unique itineraries all throughout North America.
If you live in a big city and want something different or if getting out in the wilderness is your idea of fun, look into staying at a guest ranch for horseback riding, fishing and hiking or renting a cabin in a scenic area such as the Smoky Mountains.
Some domestic destinations you come across may even surprise you. For example, islands may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Midwest, but there are actually several islands to explore in this area including Washington Island and the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin and Mackinac Island in Michigan, among others.
If you want to feel like you’re lounging on the sand in a remote Caribbean island, beach lovers can check out the Outer Banks in North Carolina, Destin’s white-sand beaches in Florida or one of the many beaches listed on Dr. Beach’s top 10 list for 2020.
Other places of note include the Danish-style city of Solvang in California, the historic town of St. Augustine in Florida and the artistic city of Santa Fe in New Mexico.
This is merely a glimpse at what the U.S. has to offer travelers who have international destinations on the mind. If you take the time to do your research, you’ll be surprised at how many unique domestic destinations will catch your eye.
There are a lot of places available in the U.S. to satisfy the wanderlust—you just have to decide where you’ll head to first.
