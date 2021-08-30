Introduce Your Clients to Florida's Historic Coast
Ponte Vedra Rounds Out a Stay on Florida's Historic Coast
With all that Florida's Historic Coast offers visitors – from outdoor fun to the unique historical immersion provided in St. Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied U.S. city – you could easily plan for your clients to spend a week in the area. For those seeking a good dose of sunshine and relaxation to complement their historical exploration, Ponte Vedra serves as a great home base. Located on the Atlantic coast, north of St. Augustine, this laidback community surrounds its guests with natural beauty and all the elements of an upscale vacation paradise. Click through this slide show to learn more.
