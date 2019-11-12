What's New in California This Holiday Season and Into 2020
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor November 12, 2019
With 2020 rapidly approaching, travelers to California can expect new openings, exciting events and milestone anniversaries both in the year ahead and during the upcoming end of year holidays.
Visit California has just revealed some of the most exciting happenings to put on your calendar including many notable events linked to the state’s 170th anniversary in 2020. Here’s a closer look.
Restored 1970s Tram Car Bar Warms Visitors at Squaw Valley
The Tram Car Bar, a restored 1970s Squaw Valley tram cabin, debuted in November on the Olympic House deck, serving beer, wine and signature retro cocktails as the Aerial Tram soars overhead.
This quirky bar, situated in a 7,000-pound silver tram cabin, will host daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. serving as the ideal après-ski spot.
New Stadium Premieres in Los Angeles
The 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, scheduled to open summer 2020, will house L.A.’s two NFL teams—the Los Angeles Chargers and the 2019 NFC Conference Champions, the Los Angeles Rams.
The state-of-the-art open-air stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.
The Taylor Swift concerts on July 25 and July 26 will kick off the first event in the venue, billed as the future of sports and entertainment.
Monterey Turns 250
Founded on June 3, 1770, the city of Monterey will celebrate its 250th birthday in 2020.
The city will commemorate its milestone anniversary with a yearlong celebration of Monterey’s history and citywide birthday bash on June 3.
Visitors can celebrate the city’s history through tours that highlight the area's cultural heritage, including a walking tour around Monterey’s most historic landmarks such as Old Customhouse—the site where U.S. Commodore John Drake Sloat raised the American flag and declared California part of the United States in 1846.
Or, enjoy the flavors of modern Monterey on a tour with Monterey Bay Food Tours while learning about the storied past of Monterey along the way.
Oakland Museum of California Gets a Makeover Next Summer
In summer 2020, the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) will get a major facelift, to create an open area facing Lake Merritt, a public café, new ADA access upgrades and a more inviting space for their famous Friday Nights at OMCA.
A permanent garden stage will provide the opportunity for a wide range of future summer programming, from movies to music.
Additionally, the museum recently unveiled “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” exhibit, which will run through February 2020, featuring spectacular artwork and large-scale installations from one of the most widely celebrated cultural events in the world.
