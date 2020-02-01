Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Sat February 01 2020

What’s New in Hawaii for Travelers?

Destination & Tourism Will McGough February 01, 2020

Blue helicopter on green slope under grey cloud.
PHOTO: Blue Hawaiian Helicopters on Maui (Photo by Scott Laird)

Looking for something new in Hawaii?

Here are five things to check out on your next trip.

Stargazing Tours Are Up and Running on Mauna Kea

The Milky Way brightens up the night sky over Mauna Kea in Hawaii.
PHOTO: The Milky Way brightens up the night sky over Mauna Kea in Hawaii. (photo courtesy of RugliG/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Stargazing tours are back in business on Mauna Kea as the ongoing Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) protests have reached a ceasefire.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
President Donald Trump

Travel World Reacts to Trump’s Expanded 'Travel Ban&...

Impacting Travel
Fireworks over Big Ben at midnight on New Year

Brexit is Finally Upon Us, and Here’s What It Means for...

Impacting Travel
Yellow crane tower at sunset in Wuhan city

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's January Travel Advisories

Work is underway to develop a vaccine for this new strain of coronavirus

US Government Issues Highest Travel Warning for China Due to...

Impacting Travel

Though it may not last – the truce is only good until March – it marks a significant win for astronomy lovers. Private tour companies such as Hawaii Forest & Trail are now back to running their nightly stargazing tours, and the Onizuka Center for International Astronomy at the Visitor Center will resume hosting its free stargazing sessions.

New “Decolonial Guide” to Hawaii

Most people think of Hawaii through the lens of sensationalized marketing – hula girls, luaus, sun, surf, and sea. While Hawaii is indeed beautiful, a new guidebook, Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Hawaii, aims to put travelers more in touch with the true Native Hawaiian culture.

Artists, activists, and scholars have joined forces to “redirect readers from the fantasy of Hawaii as a tropical paradise and tourist destination toward a multilayered and holistic engagement with Hawaii's culture and complex history.” The book includes essays, stories, artworks, maps, and tour itineraries that “will forever change how readers think about and move throughout Hawaii.”

Whale Watching Helicopter Tours

Blue Hawaiian has launched two new tours – one on Maui and one on Big Island – that aims to track down whales from above. The tours hover 1,000 feet above the water and offer a different perspective on the seasonal whale population, with the chance to see the pods from above.

It’s a cool opportunity because of that new vantage point, and the chopper ride is a selling point in itself for the aerial views of Hawaii. Also, no boat means no seasickness.

A tropical sunset in Hawaii
PHOTO: A tropical sunset in Hawaii. (photo via leekris/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Still Expanding its Flights

On January 19th, Southwest flew its first flight to Hilo from Honolulu. It also began its routes from San Jose and Oakland to Lihue and Kona. Be sure to price check Southwest with Hawaiian Airlines, Mokulele, and Makani Kai for the best prices.

Airbnbs are Under Strict(er) Regulations

If you’ve been looking for a place to stay on Oahu and noticed something different, you’re not crazy. A law was passed last year that will restrict the number and locations of Airbnbs on Oahu, and the effects of that new bill are sure to be felt this year. While this may be frustrating for visitors, know that the law is aimed at improving the quality of life for locals, who have seen their communities become broken with vacation rentals.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Will McGough

So many things to do in Los Cabos

Exciting Excursions for a Los Cabos Vacation

Los Cabos Tourism Board

gallery icon 20 Islands Sure to Beat the Winter Blues

8 Reasons to Visit Paso Robles: California's Next Great Wine Region

New Enhancements at Puerto Vallarta’s Cruise Terminal Port

gallery icon Here's What It's Like to Visit Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS