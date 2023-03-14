When Will US Inbound Travel Fully Recover?
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 14, 2023
For the first time since the pandemic, the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) released its international visitation forecast.
According to the NTTO data, inbound travel is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2025 and reach 91 million international visitations by 2027, which is in line with the government’s recently-announced National Travel and Tourism Strategy.
“We are hopeful that a path to 90 million by 2027 remains achievable, but this requires that the right policies are put in place and the continued strength of Brand USA so that the U.S. remains a top destination in an increasingly competitive environment,” U.S. Travel Association Economist Aaron Szyf said.
The study found that total visitations in 2023 would reach 79 percent of pre-pandemic levels, as tourism numbers from China and Japan remained depressed. As for Canada, this year’s numbers will stay at 81 percent of 2019 levels.
“At the same time, we do hope that this forecast will turn out to be ‘too conservative,’ especially as it relates to Canada, from where we have seen incredible growth throughout 2022,” Szyf continued.
In 2024, the recovery is expected to increase significantly, reaching 94 percent of pre-pandemic totals. NTTO projects that inbound travel will get 115 percent of 2019 levels by 2027.
Last month, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released a study that found travel’s recovery in the U.S. could rebound strongly in 2022. The tourism industry could reach $2 trillion in GDP contribution and exceed pre-pandemic levels by 6.2 percent.
Data suggests the U.S. domestic travel spending could reach more than $1.1 trillion annually, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 11.3 percent. International traveler spending could see a growth of $113 billion during the year, reaching nearly $155 billion, 14 percent less than 2019 levels.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS