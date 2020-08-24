Win a Free Fitness, Wellness Trip to Thailand
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 24, 2020
Daily Burn and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Canada have joined forces to offer travelers the chance to win a seven-day trip to Thailand through an at-home fitness sweepstakes.
With Daily Burn’s focus on health and wellness, the company will award the lucky winner a seven-day, six-night adventure to their choice of Bangkok, Chiang Mai or Phuket to experience what Thailand has to offer.
In addition to flights and hotel stays being included in the grand prize, travelers will be able to enjoy Thai massages, blissful yoga classes, Muay Thai classes, traditional cooking classes and more.
To enter the sweepstakes, all new and existing Daily Burn members must fill out an entry form to earn one entry. Travelers can also earn additional entries by following the company on social media, downloading the app, referring friends or uploading images while using the program.
No purchase is necessary and winners will be randomly selected.
It remains unclear when the vacation will take place, as Thailand appears to be in no rush to welcome back foreign visitors, despite the devastation to its economy. A recent report suggests the country has no intention of opening its borders to international leisure travelers until 2021.
Earlier this year, Thailand launched a new safety certification program that will identify businesses, restaurants, hotels and travel agents that meet all appropriate COVID-19 hygiene and quality controls upon inspection.
For more information on Thailand
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS