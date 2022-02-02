Last updated: 12:26 PM ET, Wed February 02 2022

WTTC Survey Predicts Major Tourism Rebound in 2022

Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood February 02, 2022

Group tour walking
A group tour walking through the city. (photo via monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images)

New data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed the tourism industry’s contribution to the global economy could reach $8.6 trillion this year, just 6.4 percent behind pre-pandemic levels.

The survey from the WTTC shows that if the vaccine and booster rollout continue at their current pace and restrictions to international travel are eased throughout the year, the travel industry could create 58 million jobs in 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Southwest signage at an airport

New Southwest CEO Takes Over, Faces Challenges

Saranda

gallery icon Europe Travel Restrictions: Updated Country by Country Guide

COVID-19 Test on mobile phone, negative COVID-19 test

ASTA Asks White House to Exempt Vaccinated Americans From...

Buddhist temple of Wat Arun at night, Thailand

Thailand Reopens To Quarantine-Free Travel

Estimates based on the study suggest totals could reach more than 330 million tourism-related jobs around the world, just one percent below pre-pandemic levels and up 21.5 percent from 2020.

“Over the past two years, the global Travel & Tourism sector has suffered tremendous losses,” WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said. “2022 is poised for a strong recovery if governments continue to open up and remove restrictions to travel.”

“Our sector could recover more than 58 million jobs and generate $8.6 trillion which would boost economic recovery around the world,” Simpson continued. “As people start travelling again, governments must implement simplified rules, including the use of digital solutions. Travel of the future should be contactless while guaranteeing safety.”

To reach the 10.4 percent of global GDP travel generated, WTTC officials said governments must continue focusing on the vaccine and booster rollout, while allowing fully vaccinated travelers to move freely without the need for testing.

In 2019, the tourism sector generated nearly $9.2 trillion to the global economy, but the total dropped by 49.1 percent—a decrease of nearly $4.5 trillion—in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its influence on all aspects of travel.

For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California

California Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022

Tennessee Adds New US Civil Rights Trail Sites

gallery icon The Top 10 US and International Travel Destinations for Valentine's Day

What Destinations Are Black Travelers Targeting in 2022?

gallery icon 12 Travel Destinations to Celebrate Black History Month in 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS