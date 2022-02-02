WTTC Survey Predicts Major Tourism Rebound in 2022
Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood February 02, 2022
New data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed the tourism industry’s contribution to the global economy could reach $8.6 trillion this year, just 6.4 percent behind pre-pandemic levels.
The survey from the WTTC shows that if the vaccine and booster rollout continue at their current pace and restrictions to international travel are eased throughout the year, the travel industry could create 58 million jobs in 2022.
Estimates based on the study suggest totals could reach more than 330 million tourism-related jobs around the world, just one percent below pre-pandemic levels and up 21.5 percent from 2020.
“Over the past two years, the global Travel & Tourism sector has suffered tremendous losses,” WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said. “2022 is poised for a strong recovery if governments continue to open up and remove restrictions to travel.”
“Our sector could recover more than 58 million jobs and generate $8.6 trillion which would boost economic recovery around the world,” Simpson continued. “As people start travelling again, governments must implement simplified rules, including the use of digital solutions. Travel of the future should be contactless while guaranteeing safety.”
To reach the 10.4 percent of global GDP travel generated, WTTC officials said governments must continue focusing on the vaccine and booster rollout, while allowing fully vaccinated travelers to move freely without the need for testing.
In 2019, the tourism sector generated nearly $9.2 trillion to the global economy, but the total dropped by 49.1 percent—a decrease of nearly $4.5 trillion—in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its influence on all aspects of travel.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS