WTTC Announces Details of 2022 Sustainability and Investment Summit

Puerto Rico flag on beach
The Puerto Rico flag flaps in the breeze on the beach near San Juan's La Concha Resort. (photo by Paul Heney)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced its 2022 Sustainability and Investment Summit would take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 14.

WTTC and Puerto Rico Tourism Company officials announced the plan for this year’s event during FITUR 2022, the international tourism fair held in Madrid, Spain. Further details of the summit—including speakers—will be announced shortly.

“This one-day event will demonstrate WTTC’s and the wide Travel & Tourism sector’s commitment to preserving the planet, reducing the effects of climate change and, above all, increasing its resilience to ensure its continued sustainable growth,” WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson said.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, the Government of Puerto Rico through the Puerto Rico Tourism Company have implemented enhanced health and safety protocols to preserve the health of travelers and kept its tourist services open and enhance its recovery,” Simpson continued.

“The Sustainability and Investment Summit represents a great opportunity to recognize Puerto Rico as a safe destination, with advanced sanitary protocols, tourist attractions, and ample opportunities for investment and long-term sustainable development,” Puerto Rican Tourism Board General Director Carlos Mercado said.

“We thank WTTC for working together with us to hold this event on the island,” Mercado continued. “We are ready to welcome the global tourism leaders who will be participating in this Summit, which will serve as a platform to discuss the present and the future of sustainable tourism.”

Last week, the WTTC announced the 2022 edition of the annual Global Summit would take place between April 20-22 in Manila, Philippines. The 21st edition of the Global Summit was originally scheduled for March, but moved back a month to April.

