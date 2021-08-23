Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Mon August 23 2021

$185 Million Entertainment Complex Opens in Puerto Rico

August 23, 2021

Distrito T-Mobile's grand opening ceremony
Distrito T-Mobile's grand opening ceremony (photo via Distrito T-Mobile)

The first tech-driven entertainment complex in Puerto Rico, the Distrito T-Mobile, officially celebrated its grand opening on August 14 after a series of phased openings since February 2020.

The entertainment district is the first of its kind in the Caribbean, with technology at its heart. The opening ceremony took place in the district’s center, the Popular Plaza, which features 14,500 square feet of LED screens that showcase Puerto Rican art.

Luis Fonsi performs during Distrito T-Mobile's grand opening ceremony
Luis Fonsi performs during Distrito T-Mobile's grand opening ceremony (photo via Distrito T-Mobile)

The massive, five-acre complex comprises various restaurants, rotating art installations, the Coca-Cola Music Hall, the Aloft San Juan hotel, a movie theater and the TOROVERDE Urban Park, which will feature ziplines and other fun activities for both Puerto Ricans and visitors to the island.

“Throughout conceptualization and development, authenticity to honor this great island has been our goal. Together with our collaborators, we created unique experiences that reflect our people’s vibe, spark and energy in a fresh, innovative way that elevates the destination in the region,” said Federico Stubbe, Jr., CEO of PRISA Group, developer and principal investor in Distrito T-Mobile. “What you see here has been carefully curated so that when combined, the unique magic of this space comes to life, to create a space where people can connect in real time and space.”

For more information, please click here.

