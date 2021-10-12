A Snapshot of What’s Happening in the Caribbean Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 12, 2021
Welcome to episode 13 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest happenings in and around the Caribbean, including COVID-19 protocol updates, new cruise news and more.
Later in the show, Brian interviews Ronella Tjin Asjoe, the CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority. She shares insights into what's going on in Aruba tourism now and what travelers can do when they visit.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
