A Snapshot of What’s Happening in the Caribbean Now

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 13 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest happenings in and around the Caribbean, including COVID-19 protocol updates, new cruise news and more.

Later in the show, Brian interviews Ronella Tjin Asjoe, the CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority. She shares insights into what's going on in Aruba tourism now and what travelers can do when they visit.

