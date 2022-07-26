Andrew Zimmern Talks Trending News and Culinary Travel on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 26, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by expert traveler, chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern.
The two first discuss the latest trending news in the world of travel, including cruise lines eliminating pre-boarding testing requirements, new data on the traveler's changing mindset, and much more.
Later in the show, Zimmern provides insights into what's trending in the world of culinary travel and how the pandemic and inflation have impacted that industry. Zimmern also highlights some great foodie destinations. The culinary travel discussion begins around the 22-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS