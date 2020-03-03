Australia's Northern Territory Hosts 'The Bachelor' Finale
Entertainment March 03, 2020
Australia’s Northern Territory will host the two-part season finale of ABC’s The Bachelor, set to air Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 8/7c, on ABC.
The two-part episode will showcase the breathtaking backdrop of the Northern Territory’s majestic outback and desert oases, as Peter Weber, the newest Bachelor, hopes to find love while his search comes to a dramatic end.
The episodes will feature the Red Centre, a region of the Northern Territory that is commonly referred to as “Australia’s outback,” and is known for its expansive red desert and immersive Aboriginal cultural experiences.
The region is home to many must-see sights such as the world-famous sandstone monolith, Uluru (Ayers Rock), and award-winning artist Bruce Munro’s light exhibition, “Field of Light: Uluru,” which has just been extended indefinitely.
To get a glimpse of what there is to see in the Northern Territory, viewers can tune in next week for the two-part finale episode of The Bachelor and see Peter Weber’s search for true love come to a romantic end in Australia’s Northern Territory.
SOURCE: Australia’s Northern Territory press release.
