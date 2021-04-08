Avengers Campus To Open June 4 at Disneyland
April 08, 2021
Avengers, assemble—and get your Disneyland reservations. The theme park has announced the much-awaited opening of the Avengers Campus will be June 4, 2021.
The new land, located inside Disney’s California Adventure gives guests the chance to team up with their favorite superheroes in a fully immersive experience.
The campus features rides such as the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, housed in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as WEB where innovations come to life. Tom Holland once again plays the role of Spider-Man for this family-friendly attraction that invites guests to practice their web-slinging skills.
Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! is also part of Avengers Campus, anchoring the land and giving guests a thrilling free-fall experience with their favorite characters from the blockbuster films.
Avengers Campus also offers dining experiences, including Pym Test Kitchen with some wild creations for visitors such as the out-of-the-ordinary Pym-ini panini. Pym Technologies uses Pym particles to create shareable bites, entrees and treats. Grown-up beverages can be enjoyed by adults at the Pym Tasting Lab.
Guests can also visit an Avengers favorite, Shawarma Palace, for shawarma wraps at the food cart.
On hand inside the land are visitors’ favorite superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and even villains like Loki. Guests may even have the chance to see Spider-Man soaring in gravity-defying feats.
Stop by the ancient sanctum to see powerful spells come to life and stop in at WEB Suppliers to purchase some of the latest inventions.
