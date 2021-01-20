Spider-Man Attraction at Disneyland to Feature Tom Holland
January 20, 2021
Officials from Disneyland announced Tom Holland would reprise his role as Peter Parker for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.
The Worldwide Engineering Brigade attraction—WEB for short—is coming to Avengers Campus at a future top-secret date and will take guests on a trip to the WEB workshop where they develop innovative technologies to equip a new generation of Super Heroes.
While visiting the WEB workshop, travelers will experience the inventions of Parker and the rest of the WEB Tech team, including the Spider-Bots designed to be robotic sidekicks.
Unfortunately, Parker’s demonstration goes awry and visitors will experience the Spider-Bots get stuck in a replication loop, causing the attraction to be filled with the technological arachnids.
Using 3D glasses, Disneyland guests will also be asked to test Parker’s latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle. Passengers will be able to sling webs from their wrists using innovative technology that recognizes body movements and gestures.
In addition, guests on WEB SLINGERS will virtually pass through several other Avengers Campus addresses, including Pym Test Kitchen, Avengers Headquarters and the Collector’s Fortress.
Avengers Campus is a new land dedicated to the next generation of heroes at Disney California Adventure park.
