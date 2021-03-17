Disneyland Resort Will Reopen on April 30
Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 17, 2021
Disneyland Resort has announced that it will reopen on April 30 to California residents.
Disneyland and California Adventure will welcome back guests with new social distancing and safety protocols in place. Theme park capacity will be limited and advance reservations will need to be made for entry for guests ages three and up. Details of the reservation system will be announced soon.
According to the Disney Parks blog, guests will be able to experience adventurous attractions such as the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and the Incredicoaster as well as family-friendly rides, including Peter Pan’s Flight and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree.
There will also be the opportunity to experience the park in new ways. The reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish will open to guests for the very first time, and there will be surprise character experiences along Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland and on Pixar Pier in California Adventure. Character engagement will also take place in new ways to promote social distancing and maintain safety among guests.
The A Touch of Disney limited-time ticket experience will go on as planned and run from March 18 to April 19. Members of the local community and castmembers will be the first theme park guests after the more than one-year-long closure.
In addition to reopening the resort, hotels will also welcome guests once again.
There will be a phased reopening starting with Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa which is scheduled to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen on May 2.
New health and safety measures will be in place throughout the Disneyland Resort, including physical distancing, enhanced cleanliness and reduced contact. Since the health and safety guidance is fluid and continues to be updated as COVID-19 cases drop, changes will be updated to take into consideration the most updated government guidance.
