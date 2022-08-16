Brazil Park Partnering with NBA on Entertainment Center
Entertainment Brian Major August 16, 2022
Theme park operator Nacional Parque Basquete Brasil is partnering with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to open NBA Park, a 43,000-square-foot themed entertainment center, in the Brazilian resort town of Gramado in November.
The facility will feature basketball activities, virtual reality experiences, an NBA Store and NBA-themed restaurant and photo opportunities for basketball fans of all ages, NBA and Nacional Parque Basquete Brasil officials announced Tuesday.
NBA Park will also showcase authentic NBA memorabilia and “exclusive NBA-inspired art” celebrating the league’s history.
“The NBA transcends the game of basketball across fashion, lifestyle and pop culture,” said Jonas Ortiz, Nacional Parque Basquete Brasil’s CEO. “NBA Park will bring these themes to life. Gramado is a renowned tourist destination and we look forward to delivering incredible life-long memories for generations of NBA fans for years to come.”
“Opening the largest NBA fan destination in the world in Gramado speaks to the momentum for basketball in Brazil,” said Sergio Perrella, the NBA’s Latin America licensing and retail vice president, “[And to] our commitment to providing our passionate fans across the country with unique experiences.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Playa Hotels & Resorts Adds New Mexican Caribbean Property to Portfolio
For more information on Brazil
For more Entertainment News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS