Last updated: 04:09 PM ET, Tue August 16 2022

Brazil Park Partnering with NBA on Entertainment Center

Entertainment Brian Major August 16, 2022

An NBA game inside American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami, FTX Arena
The Miami Heat host the Houston Rockets inside FTX Arena in Downtown Miami. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Theme park operator Nacional Parque Basquete Brasil is partnering with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to open NBA Park, a 43,000-square-foot themed entertainment center, in the Brazilian resort town of Gramado in November.

The facility will feature basketball activities, virtual reality experiences, an NBA Store and NBA-themed restaurant and photo opportunities for basketball fans of all ages, NBA and Nacional Parque Basquete Brasil officials announced Tuesday.

ADVERTISING
MORE Entertainment
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: Current Trends Shaping the Traveler&...

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Universal Orlando Announces Original Haunted Houses for...

Grupo Mundo Imperial announced the new version of two of its most ambitious recreational and gastronomic projects.

Experience Adventure and Adrenaline at Acapulco's...

NBA Park will also showcase authentic NBA memorabilia and “exclusive NBA-inspired art” celebrating the league’s history.

“The NBA transcends the game of basketball across fashion, lifestyle and pop culture,” said Jonas Ortiz, Nacional Parque Basquete Brasil’s CEO. “NBA Park will bring these themes to life. Gramado is a renowned tourist destination and we look forward to delivering incredible life-long memories for generations of NBA fans for years to come.”

“Opening the largest NBA fan destination in the world in Gramado speaks to the momentum for basketball in Brazil,” said Sergio Perrella, the NBA’s Latin America licensing and retail vice president, “[And to] our commitment to providing our passionate fans across the country with unique experiences.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Brazil

For more Entertainment News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: Current Trends Shaping the Traveler’...

Universal Orlando Announces Original Haunted Houses for Halloween Horror Nights

Experience Adventure and Adrenaline at Acapulco's Xtasea Park

Universal Orlando Resort's Holidays Celebration Returning in November

Theme Park Success Helps Disney Report Strong Second Quarter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS