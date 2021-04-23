California Theme Parks Allowed to Welcome Vaccinated Out-of-State Visitors
Entertainment Donald Wood April 23, 2021
Officials in California announced theme parks will now be able to welcome fully vaccinated, out-of-state visitors.
According to Fox San Diego, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his new Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines, which included a provision to allow out-of-state visitors to attend activities or events that were limited to California residents only.
“Yes, the addendum to the Blueprint grid permits fully vaccinated people from out of state to participate in activities restricted to in-state visitors,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. “This includes theme parks.”
In response, the California Attractions and Parks Association told Fox San Diego that “individual parks may update their own responsible reopening plans in accordance with state and local public health regulations.”
Sea World San Diego was the first theme park to exercise the right and announced that visitors from other states with proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be permitted to enter the facility.
Disneyland and other theme parks are still revising their policies and will have more information in the coming days pertaining to when out-of-state tourists can return.
In March, Disneyland Resort announced it would reopen on April 30 to California residents and revealed details of its pricing calendar for the first two months.
Earlier this year, Disneyland announced plans to work with the city of Anaheim on an expansion, revealing potential plans for mixed-use developments and a possible third theme park.
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS