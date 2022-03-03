Last updated: 02:57 PM ET, Thu March 03 2022

Caribbean Travel: Picturing the Post-Outbreak Travel Landscape

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 03, 2022

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 21 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah talk about the latest news surrounding the islands, including the easing of entry protocols. Additionally, the two discuss the future of Caribbean travel as we inch closer and closer to no restrictions on travel.

Later, the two interview Paul Pennicook, Caribbean tourism expert and CEO of Pennicook and Associates. Pennicook shares his insights into the current landscape of Caribbean travel and what the future holds.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

