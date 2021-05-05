Last updated: 05:01 PM ET, Wed May 05 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Green Light for Cruises, Ever Changing Entry Protocols and More

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 05, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode three of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss big cruise news for the islands and the latest around the always-changing entry requirements.

Later in the show, the two interview Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curacao Tourist Board.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

