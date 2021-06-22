Last updated: 08:30 PM ET, Tue June 22 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: On Location in the British Virgin Islands

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 22, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode six of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah are once again in person together, having traveled from their respective homes in New York and Miami all the way down to the British Virgin Islands. It's the first time in over a year the two have been together in the Caribbean at the same time.

The hosts discuss the latest news in the Caribbean and their experience in the BVI. Later in the show, Clive McCoy, Director of BVI Tourist Board and Film Commission, joins to share insight on what travelers need to know about the BVI.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

