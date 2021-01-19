Discover Jamaica Through New Travel TV Show
Entertainment Patrick Clarke January 19, 2021
Season Two of "Traveling with Denella Ri’chard" rolls on this January with Come Home to Jamaica: Part 2, featuring stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay.
In the final segment of her in-depth look at the inviting Caribbean island, Ri'chard explores some of the destination's unique culinary delights, including oxtails at Miss T's and Scotchies' mouthwatering jerk chicken and pork. She also connects with reggae icon, IWAD and pays a visit to the spectacular Dunn's River Falls.
Ri'chard also continues her conversation with Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and visits Couples Resorts to find out how they've enhanced their health and safety protocols in the time of COVID-19.
With the conclusion of the two-part series in Jamaica, viewers can look forward to a new show about Miami, followed by another two-part series exploring the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"Traveling With Denella Ri'chard" can be seen worldwide on The CJC Network at 8:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET via several streaming networks accessible via SmartTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
For more information, visit TravelingWithDenella.com.
