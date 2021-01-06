'Come on Down' to Jamaica on 'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard'
Entertainment Patrick Clarke January 06, 2021
Season Two of "Traveling with Denella Ri’chard" features a slew of exciting destinations but perhaps none more enticing this time of year than heavenly Jamaica.
In Part One of the two-part episode featuring this Caribbean gem, Ri'chard explores beautiful Negril and is joined by Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett to discuss how the island country successfully created a "tourism bubble" to provide visitors a safe, secure and seamless vacation experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We developed a corridor, a geographical area that was designed primarily to deal with tourism offerings and tourism experiences. Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios are a part of the corridor," said Bartlett. "The good news is that 85 percent of Jamaica's tourism assets are in that corridor. Everyone in the corridor has to be COVID compliant and in the sixth months that the corridor has been established we have not had one incident of infection involving tourists or tourism workers."
Ri'chard also connects with nature at Mayfield Falls, Barney's Flower & Hummingbird Garden and the adrenaline-pumping Jamwest Motorsports & Adventure Park and goes behind the scenes with Couples Resorts. Throughout her trip, she showcases the various health and safety protocols that have been implemented across the island, including face mask requirements, sanitizing machines and temperature checks.
The next show scheduled to air this Sunday, January 10 will be dedicated to exploring the northern coast of Jamaica, including tourist-friendly places such as Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. Upcoming episodes will see Ri'chard rediscover equally appealing destinations in Miami and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"Traveling With Denella Ri'chard" can be seen worldwide on The CJC Network at 8:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET via several streaming networks accessible via SmartTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
For more information, visit TravelingWithDenella.com
For more information on Jamaica
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS