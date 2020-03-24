Disney Halts Work on Avengers Campus
Fans of Marvel’s Avengers franchise will be disappointed.
Temporarily, hopefully.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have temporarily halted construction due to the coronavirus outbreak that closed all Disney parks in the U.S. on March 13. The move affects the work on the Avengers Campus-themed land at Disney California Adventure, and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway dark ride at Disneyland, both located in Anaheim, Calif.
The decision was in line with direction from government and health officials, Disney officials said in a statement as reported by the Orange County Register.
The Marvel-themed Avengers Campus is scheduled to open on July 18 while the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction in Toontown is set to debut in 2022.
In addition to those projects, the Register reported that Disneyland also has plans for:
– A $100,000 “crown castle” antenna cell site on the roof of a building in the new Marvel-themed Avengers Campus.
– A $7.5 million attraction building with offices, restrooms and break room for cast members. Referred to as Building 6205, the 120,000-square-foot site sounds like the location for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway behind Mickey’s Toontown.
– Refurbishment of Indiana Jones Adventure attraction. Previous permits revealed Disneyland crews would replace a plank bridge and its steel structure in the show set of the Indy attraction and refurbish rockwork. The latest permits call for the replacement of a motor control center and work on the lighting in the motion-based dark ride.
– A $200,000 renovation of Disneyland’s Frontierland entrance. The project calls for the widening of an existing bridge and the replacement of a pair of 15-foot-tall faux wooden gates and a 16-foot-long marquee.
– A $350,000 reroof of the Cider Mill and Blacksmith shop on Tom Sawyer’s Island. The work includes the removal and reinstallation of a scenic prop platform. The rustic building on the tip of Tom Sawyer’s Island serves as the centerpiece for Disneyland’s nightly Fantasmic water show.
– A $115,000 reroof of Mickey’s House in Toontown where visitors meet the famous mouse and pose for photos.
– A $1.1 million Space Mountain emergency exit exterior staircase.
– Electrical and lighting work in the Westward Ho Trading Co. retail shop in Frontierland.
– And a $30,000 shade canopy in the Simba parking lot used by Downtown Disney shoppers.
